BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

BHP Billiton stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Billiton has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.