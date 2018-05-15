Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Smith & Nephew (SN)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,370 ($18.58) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SN. JPMorgan Chase raised Smith & Nephew to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,369 ($18.57) to GBX 1,411 ($19.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,285 ($17.43) to GBX 1,290 ($17.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,558 ($21.13) to GBX 1,457 ($19.76) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.91) to GBX 1,530 ($20.75) in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,387.68 ($18.82).

Shares of Smith & Nephew opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.85) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,173 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,442 ($19.56).

In related news, insider Graham Baker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,830 ($17,403.69). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £58,275 ($79,049.10).

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

