Berenberg Bank Lowers Imperial Brands (IMB) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,765 ($51.07) to GBX 3,450 ($46.80) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs restated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 3,670 ($49.78) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Investec restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,360 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($37.98) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($61.04) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,610 ($48.97).

Imperial Brands opened at GBX 2,765 ($37.51) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($33.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($53.67).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported GBX 114.30 ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 113.90 ($1.55) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Imperial Brands had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.44 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,764 ($37.49) per share, with a total value of £70,371.44 ($95,457.73). Also, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($32.35), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($867,716.83).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

