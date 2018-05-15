Benchmark Capital Advisors Has $3.43 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

Benchmark Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Arbor Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benchmark Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.63% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 12,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

