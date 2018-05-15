Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Bel Fuse worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse opened at $19.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.73. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.