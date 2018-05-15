BeiGene (BGNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $120.00 target price on BeiGene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised BeiGene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.43.

BeiGene opened at $187.03 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $179.79 and a 1 year high of $194.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -83.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $14,417,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,672,181.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ji Li sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,468,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,210 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,676. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

