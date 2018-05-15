Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group opened at $10.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $294.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

In other news, Director Joe B. Cox sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $25,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.