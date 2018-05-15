Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply traded down $1.13, hitting $41.11, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,987. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,958,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,164,000 after acquiring an additional 218,623 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,989,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,536,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,833,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,888,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,587,000 after acquiring an additional 79,554 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

