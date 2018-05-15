Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BECN. Citigroup cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $41.11 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

