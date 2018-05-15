Basic Attention Token (BAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.55 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $393.75 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Gate.io and Bittrex. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004229 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00766694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00058818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00094407 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Liqui, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, Koinex, Mercatox, Livecoin, ZB.COM, BigONE, Cobinhood, Huobi, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Paradex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.