Barloworld (BRRAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barloworld from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Barloworld stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

