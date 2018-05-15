Barings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking opened at $2,072.02 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,055.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,072.33. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total transaction of $7,936,550.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total value of $646,052.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,592 shares of company stock worth $9,933,022. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,148.74 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,165.45.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.