Barclays Trims Thomson Reuters (TRI) Target Price to $40.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of Thomson Reuters opened at $38.36 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

