Baozun (BZUN) Shares Down 6%

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $45.18. 3,967,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,320,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.
The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 3.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 2,531.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.