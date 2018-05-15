Baozun (BZUN) Shares Down 6%

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $45.18. 3,967,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,320,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 3.86.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 2,531.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

