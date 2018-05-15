Banner (BANR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Banner has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. Banner’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Banner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $50,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Rust sold 511 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $29,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,807 shares of company stock worth $104,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 15.3% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 80,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

