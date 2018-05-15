Bank of The West Sells 37,314 Shares of Mylan (MYL)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,314 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mylan were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Mylan by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of Mylan opened at $38.26 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mylan has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mylan will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS set a $54.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 target price on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 503,751 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,453.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.