Bank of The West Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv opened at $95.72 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $95.65 and a 12-month high of $96.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

