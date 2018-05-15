Bank of The West Acquires New Holdings in Exelon (EXC)

Bank of The West acquired a new position in Exelon (NYSE:EXC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,149 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

