Bancolombia (CIB) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIB. Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS upgraded Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $41.00 price target on Bancolombia and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $48.11 on Friday. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.41. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $991.09 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,553,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 962,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 102.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 455,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 66.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

