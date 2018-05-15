BancFirst (BANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $58.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 57 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $849,232.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,774,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,256,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,251 shares of company stock worth $10,810,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst traded up $0.20, reaching $58.25, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 19,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

