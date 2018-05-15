Bailard Inc. Takes $402,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 252.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services opened at $26.71 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 11,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $304,550.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

