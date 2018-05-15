Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties opened at $45.94 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.