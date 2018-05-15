B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PC-Tel, Inc. (PCTI)

PC-Tel, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for PC-Tel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC-Tel’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PC-Tel had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC-Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PC-Tel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $7.32 on Monday. PC-Tel has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. PC-Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC-Tel in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PC-Tel by 138.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC-Tel in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of PC-Tel in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PC-Tel in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC-Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

