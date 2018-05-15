B. Riley Cuts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Price Target to $34.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries opened at $22.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.