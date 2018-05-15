B. Riley Comments on Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 Earnings (SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $88.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%.

SUPN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

SUPN stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

In related news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $855,550.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,420.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,982 shares of company stock worth $7,140,731 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

