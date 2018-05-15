AXT Inc (AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.13 Million

Brokerages expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce $26.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. AXT reported sales of $23.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $107.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.81 million to $111.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $122.19 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. AXT’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AXTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,082,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,384 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 829,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

AXT traded down $0.05, reaching $6.60, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 164,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

