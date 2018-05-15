Avon Products Inc (AVP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Avon Products posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avon Products.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Avon Products and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Avon Products from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Avon Products stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 2,750,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,311. The stock has a market cap of $865.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 3,211.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,375,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 41.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 377,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avon Products (AVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.