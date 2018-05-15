Avinger (AVGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($5.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($4.53), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Avinger opened at $1.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

Get Avinger alerts:

In other Avinger news, insider Himanshu Patel bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.