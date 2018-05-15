Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America (BAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,572,000 after buying an additional 5,720,403 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,154,000 after buying an additional 5,360,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,840,000 after buying an additional 4,243,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,462,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,757,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.12 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $316.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

