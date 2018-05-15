AvatarCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. AvatarCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $13.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00164948 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020386 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001397 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin (CRYPTO:AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvatarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

