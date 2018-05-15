AutoWeb (AUTO) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to Hold

Lake Street Capital cut shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoWeb from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoWeb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AutoWeb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of AutoWeb opened at $3.07 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. equities research analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

