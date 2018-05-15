Autonio (NIO) Price Tops $0.0704 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and IDEX. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $40,634.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004198 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00781177 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00149390 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094837 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,578,135 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

