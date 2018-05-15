Autodesk (ADSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.20.

ADSK opened at $134.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. research analysts predict that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $199,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 20,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $2,528,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 61,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

