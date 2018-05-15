Augur Price Tops $57.99 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $57.99 or 0.00660554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $637.87 million and approximately $45.65 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00777328 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00149470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00095365 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paradex, Kraken, Livecoin, Qryptos, Gate.io, Abucoins, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Lykke Exchange, Liqui, BX Thailand, IDEX, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, ChaoEX, CoinTiger and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

