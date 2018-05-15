Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research note published on Friday morning.

“We are maintaining our Market Perform rating on BOLD. Wednesday, after market close, Audentes reported 1Q18 financial results and provided an update on their gene therapy programs.”,” Raymond James’ analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $34.98 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. equities analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 48,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,386,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,133.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Newman sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,747.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,138,107 shares of company stock valued at $39,502,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

