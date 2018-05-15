Auctus Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00009158 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and $191,568.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004086 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00746410 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00056075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00092329 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,544,574 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

