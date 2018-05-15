AT&T (T) Position Lowered by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 621.0% in the third quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.62 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.19 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.