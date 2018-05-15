Atria Investments LLC Sells 570 Shares of Allstate (ALL)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 169.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a twelve month low of $95.42 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.46.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

