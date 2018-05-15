Atria Investments LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after buying an additional 324,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,980,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,357,000 after buying an additional 321,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,098,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,021,000 after buying an additional 260,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,107,000 after buying an additional 205,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 opened at $118.29 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $117.89 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.72.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

