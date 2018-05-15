Atria Investments LLC Has $295,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $30,888.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 877,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,624,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong opened at $19.07 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 38.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Hannon Armstrong has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $19.20.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

