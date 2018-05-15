Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of SBRA opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

