Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $196.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The casino operator reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Vetr lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $738,899,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jos Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,917,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,930.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,133,449 shares of company stock valued at $744,342,731 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.