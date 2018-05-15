ATN (ATN) Market Cap Reaches $9.37 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. ATN has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $193,438.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATN has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004039 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00750346 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00054782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090060 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN was first traded on November 19th, 2017. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,505,324 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

