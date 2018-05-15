Atlas Air (AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb Sells 450 Shares

Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 450 shares of Atlas Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $31,081.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,687.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlas Air opened at $67.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Atlas Air has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $590.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.19 million. Atlas Air had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Atlas Air will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Atlas Air by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 308,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 203,231 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,055 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 306,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

