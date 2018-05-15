Atlantica Yield (AY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $225.27 million during the quarter.

Atlantica Yield traded down $0.21, reaching $19.85, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,789. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $27.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

