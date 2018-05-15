Atkore International Group (ATKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATKR. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Atkore International Group opened at $20.91 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP James A. Mallak sold 87,700 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,879,411.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,871.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 5,792,925 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $123,215,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,038,663 shares of company stock worth $128,414,914. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

