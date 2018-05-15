Athena Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Athena Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $97.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $97.07 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

