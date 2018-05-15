AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,750 ($50.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,000 ($81.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,255.78 ($71.29).

AstraZeneca opened at GBX 5,295 ($71.83) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($57.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($74.88).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

