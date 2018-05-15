AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,750 ($50.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,000 ($81.39) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,255.78 ($71.29).

AstraZeneca opened at GBX 5,295 ($71.83) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($57.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($74.88).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

