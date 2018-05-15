Astea International (ATEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Astea International had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.

Shares of ATEA stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of -0.84. Astea International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

