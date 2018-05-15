Associated Banc Corp Buys 3,143 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,519,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,450,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,887,000 after purchasing an additional 473,119 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,394,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,770,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $80.78 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $81.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

